1/1
Patricia HIGHFILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HIGHFILL, Patricia W. "Patti"

Age 88, of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was an alumnus of Fairmont High School, Class of 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University and Greenbrier College for

Women. She is survived by her son, John Weyer Buckley

(Dixie) and her daughter, Jill Buckley Cassidy; grandsons, Shawn Buckley (Catherine), Chris Buckley (Kathrina), Travis Buckley, Tyler Buckley, Chad Cassidy (Kyle) and Liam Connor Cassidy; granddaughters, Jessica Buckley and Dillon Buckley, and to date, five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Elton James Buckley (1970) and her second husband, William Henry Highfill (2007) and her son, Jeffrey James Buckley (2012).

Patti was a long standing member of the Junior League of Dayton and was a former Town Hall Chairman; she served many local non-profits through the years including: Aim For The Handicapped; The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton and WORDS Radio Reading Service through Goodwill Easterseals of Miami Valley.

Patti was a lifelong avid golfer and member of Walnut Grove Country Club. She was a regular patron of The Oakwood Club.

Patti dedicated her life to being an advocate for non-profits in the Dayton area her entire life and was a loving and compassionate friend, mother and grandmother.

Donations are gratefully being accepted for "The Carlyle House Employee Fund" and can be mailed to The Carlyle House, 3490 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429.

A Celebration honoring Patti will be planned in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved