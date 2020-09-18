1/
PATRICIA HINES
HINES, Patricia Patty's family is deeply saddened to announce that she passed peacefully on September 2, 2020, at home. Born in California, Patty moved to Ohio when she was sixteen and settled in Dayton. Predeceased by her husband Bruce, Patty will be greatly missed by her children; Margaret, Laura and Greg (his wife, Amy) as well as her grandchildren; Madelyn, Mitchell, Catelyn, Laney and Ashlyn; and her brother and his wife, Tom and Carole Kelley, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dianne and Jerry Kallas. As she wished, her body will be cremated and a family service will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
