1/1
Patricia HOSKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOSKINS, Patricia "Pat"

Age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,

November 14, 2020. She is

preceded in death by her

parents and son, Rick Hoskins. Pat is survived by her son,

Robert "Red" Moore as well as brothers, Bob, Bill and Kenneth Layman. Pat was a great

person who will be dearly missed. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 12pm until 1pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A funeral service will take place at 1pm, immediately following the visitation. Pat's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family

online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved