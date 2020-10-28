1/1
Patricia HOWARD
HOWARD, Patricia

"Patty"

Age 85, went to be with her loving Savior and Lord on

Sunday October 25, 2020. Patty is preceded in death by her

parents, Arthur and Terrell Darbaker and her brother James. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James

Howard, here children, Kathy (Jeff) Dunn, Leslie (Jerry) Sharkey, and John (Darcy) Riner, her stepchildren, Karen (Tommy) Hiatt and Stephanie Brookshire, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pat's greatest passion was her love for Jesus and His Word and work in her life and the lives of her family and friends. She wanted everyone to know and experience forgiveness and

salvation through Jesus, for there is "no other Name by which we are saved". Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cross Point Vineyard Church, 38 North Main Street, Centerville with the funeral service following at 10 pm, officiated by Rev. William

Browning. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING is required. LIVESTREAM will be available through Facebook Live. To send condolences to the family, go to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Cross Point Vineyard Church
OCT
29
Funeral service
10:00 PM
Cross Point Vineyard Church
