HUBER, Patricia Ann "Pat" peacefully passed away at on February 14, 2019. Pat was born November 5, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to Otto and Mary Rita Huber. She is survived by her brother, John (Karen), and her sisters: Susan (John) Blust, Judy (Patrick) McGarry, Margie (Jim) Foley, and Jane (Peter Hull, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, with whom she had a close relationship. She had a long career as an Administrative Assistant, and was very active in the Venture Club and the Soroptimist International Club. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. On Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH. Her family will receive visitors at the church starting at 11:00 a.m. For additional details please go to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019