|
|
HUFF (Adams), Patricia Kay Age 67, of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away at her home on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020. Mrs. Huff was born Patricia Kay Adams on May 6, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana, to William Don Adams and Betty Jo Adams (née Voiles). Mostly known as "Patty" or just "Pat," she spent most of her childhood in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving with her family to Hebron, Kentucky, and then to Atlanta in 1968. There, she met Wayne Huff from Lakewood. They married on February 2, 1970 and spent the next 50 years devotedly by each other's side. Pat was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971, at the age of 18, and never lost faith in her Creator. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was a compassionate wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and confidant. She answered so many calls on so many late nights. She was always there. She was funny but could never tell a joke. She laughed often even when she suffered much. She felt deeply the pain of others. She was forgiving but not naive; a wise and fierce ally. She loved painting and music and being in the sunshine. She wrote stories and songs. She took the greatest joy in her thirteen children and grandchildren whom, ages nine to forty-nine, she always still called "my babies." In addition to her six children, she had one "fur baby", her beloved cat, Foxy, whom she doted on day and night. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Mahlon Wayne Huff, Sr., as well as their six children: Mahlon Wayne Huff, Jr. of McDonough, GA, Kelly Huff Knetchel (Zach) of Spring Hill, TN, Brian Amos Huff of Woodstock, GA, T.J. Huff of Orlando, FL, Laura Huff Taylor (Kurtis) of Alpharetta, GA, and Ryan Capers Adams Huff of Acworth, GA; and seven grandchildren: Payton Quinn Huff, Ryan Caleb Taylor, Aniston Brynn Huff, Malachai William George Huff, Kenneth Carter Taylor, Josie Kay Huff and Sydney Erin Knetchel. Pat was preceded in death by her father, William Don Adams. She is survived by her mother, Betty Jo Adams and siblings: Donald Adams, Steven Michael Adams (Julie) and Gwen Roberts as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Pat lived her life with love, courage, hope, and faith that she would be reunited with her loved ones in a new world where pain and suffering would be no more, forever. What a loss for this world, until then; sleep peacefully in your Creator's memory. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020