HUNT, Patricia Ann On Monday, November 5, 2019, Patricia Ann Hunt, loving wife and mother of one daughter passed away at age 67. Patricia was born on September 15, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio to Samuel and Edna DeVaughn. She attended Jefferson Twp. High School and Sinclair College. She worked for General Motors / Delphi for 29 years before retiring in 2006. On October 15, 1977, she married Gilbert D. Hunt. They raised one daughter, Lynette. Patricia was a talented seamstress and had a natural flair for style and fashion, earning her the nick name of "Dark and Lovely". Her lovely home d?cor and beautiful flower gardens served as the backdrop for family and social gatherings that she frequently and generously hosted. She loved all her friends dearly and always had a large and infectious smile that greeted all. Patricia loved taking photographs of her friends and family and no matter what; the pictures were always perfect to her because she always saw the best in everyone. For the past three years, the love of her life was her granddaughter, Harper, her little Twinkle. Her love and light will shine forever in little Twinkle. Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Samuel "Sandy" DeVaughn, and step-father, Carlton Riviere. She is survived by her mother, Edna Riviere; her husband, Gilbert; her daughter Lynette (Charles) Benson; her sister, Susan (Gerald) Bell; her brothers, Richard (Linda) DeVaughn, Alvin DeVaughn, and Samuel Stockton; her grandchildren, Harper Benson and Cameron Benson; her uncles, Walter Reamey, Jr. and Grady DeVaughn; her special friends, Denise Hines-Howard, Delores Oglesby, Shirley Knox, and Joanne Williams; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, Ohio at 11:00 AM. Flowers may be sent to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019