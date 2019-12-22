|
IRWIN, Patricia Catherine 83, of Fairfield passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 20th, 2019. She is now reunited with her devoted husband, Jim, who departed this world 3 months ago. Pat was the daughter of Henry and Madaline (Wainus) Fredrickson and was raised in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Dominican College and was selected as Outstanding Student Nurse of the Year in Texas. On September 1,1958, she married James S. Irwin and moved to Ohio leaving behind her beloved Galveston Island which always remained a part of her. Patricia received her Masters Degree from the University of Cincinnati and became a psychotherapist. She had a thriving private practice and led a women's support group for over 30 years. Pat received many awards for her lifelong service to others, The YWCA Hamilton Outstanding Women of Achievement, The Enquirer Women of the Year, and The Sister Dorothy Stang Award. Pat was a longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart Church, her deep faith was vital to her as she led a life of service. She founded the Peace and Justice Commission, began the parish food pantry, and was a member of many boards including the YWCA and the local Mental Health Board. She loved to read, create art, travel and was a lifelong learner. Her garden and greenhouse were her sanctuaries. Her spirit will live on through her four children: Gregory (Lorraine) Irwin, Laura (Eric) Weinberger, Mary (Joseph) Pasquinelli, Emily (Park) Crawford, and her six grandchildren: Olivia and Marco Pasquinelli, Matthew (Maggie) and Ben Weinberger, Adam and Samuel Crawford. Pat is survived by her only brother Henry "Buddy" (Linda) Frederickson and two sisters: Georgia (Jim) Gasper and Cheryl (Greg) Herring along with many nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by so many friends, especially her dear " prayer group" that have been together for over 40 years. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends at 10:00am - 10:30am in the church entrance foyer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hamilton YWCA or your local food pantry. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneral home.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019