IVERSEN, Patricia 79, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 12, 1940 at home in Vincennes, IN to the late Earl Briggs and Grace Loretta (Farmer) Lisman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Sharon Sue (Lisman) Osterfeld. She celebrated 50 years of marriage with her late husband Ronald Alfred Iversen, of Brooklyn, NY. They met at the Old Red Barn Dance Hall and were later married at Riverdale United Methodist Church, August 10, 1963. They shared a love of music, dancing, raising children and spoiling grandchildren. She was a season ticket holder of the Dayton Dragons, and faithful UD Flyer fan. Patricia was retired from Sinclair Community College after 24 years of dedicated service to Sinclair's Bookstore and Facilities Management Department. She was a Librarian at Broadmoor Elementary School in the Trotwood-Madison School District. Patricia was a longtime member of Antioch United Methodist Church where she served the Lord in worship, song, administrative duties and led the children's choir. She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op 1959 and attended Miami University of Ohio. Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, her twin sons Christian (Christina Goltare) Iversen and Curtis Iversen, daughter Charene (Andrew) Phillips; grandchildren Rachel (Cory) Caudill, Garrett Mueller, Espen Iversen, many nieces, nephews, cousins and her canine companions, Shi-Shi, Suzi, Sadie, Gracie and Bella. There will be a Gathering of Family and friends Friday, December 20, 2019 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will also be a Gathering Saturday morning December 21, at the funeral home starting 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Patricia's life at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be left at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019