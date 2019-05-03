JACKS, Patricia Ann Age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Day Spring of Miami Valley, Fairborn. She was born in Harriman, Tennessee on March 12, 1949 the daughter of Lawrence R. and Nettilee A. (Vespie) Human. She attended West Enon Church of God on Fairborn. She is survived by her son Robert Jacks; daughter Connie Childers (Andre Francis); 4 grandchildren Scott (Tiffany) Larison, Cherokee Perkins, Bridgett Perkins (Spencer Wasem) and Autumn Perkins; 5 great grandchildren Damon & Austin Larison, Krystal, Spencer and Michael Wasem; the father of her children Robert L. Jacks Sr.; 2 sisters Jeanie Seward and Linda (Anthony) Santerilli; 2 brothers Dale Human and Steve (Julia) Human and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Eva June Hoggard. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Day Spring and Hospice of Miami Valley for their comfort and care during this difficult time. Patricia's wishes were to be cremated and buried at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation for Neuroscience Research, 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary