JENNINGS, Patricia "Patsy" Age 75, of New Lebanon, OH passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019 at Kettering Hospital. Born in New Lebanon, OH, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Buena (Hypes) Heilman. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her long loving husband, Clarence "Bud" Jennings, whom she married on October 29, 1960; brother Charles "Pokey" (Ann) Heilman, and numerous nieces and nephews. As a loving and devoted wife, Patsy was a stay at home wife. She enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends. Friends may call on the family from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Homes - 324 W Main St. New Lebanon, OH 45345, with the funeral services following. Pastor Jerry Carter will officiate. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie, Dayton. Online guestbook and condolences at www.rogersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019