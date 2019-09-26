Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pugh's Temple Apostolic Faith Church
1568 W. 5th St.
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Pugh's Temple Apostolic Faith Church
1568 W. 5th St.
View Map
JOHNSON (Beavers), Patricia Ann Age 62 of Dayton departed this life September 19, 2019. Born Aug. 20, 1957 to the late John and Lee Helen Johnson. A graduate of Roth H.S. '75. She worked for many years as a beautician. A member of Pugh's Temple Apostolic Faith Church. Preceded in death by her grandparents and a sister. Survived by loving children Lakesia and David Beavers, grandsons: Terrance, James, Devaun; 6 great-grandchildren; two sisters Vivian Moody, Judy (Forest) Watkins; brother-in-law Eddie Hunt; two brothers John (Marcia) Johnson, James (Angela) Johnson, uncle Jerry (Betty) Pugh, Michael Moore, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services 1 P.M., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Pugh's Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 1568 W. 5th St. The family will receive friends at 12 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pugh's Temple. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
