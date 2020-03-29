|
KEALEY, Patricia Joan "Pat" 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Hearth and Home at Harding. Pat was born in Gillingham, Kent, England on September 13, 1928, the daughter of Alfred and Doris Seago. She attended Pitts Secretarial School in London, England and worked as a secretary during WWII to provide support for her widowed mother and two younger siblings. During this time period her future husband, Alfred Kealey, of the Royal Air Force "danced" into her life at the local ballroom. This began their lifetime passion for each other and ballroom dancing! During their years of marriage, Alfred's job in the newspaper business took them to Canada and later the United States where Pat courageously built a new life for her family in both countries. She worked in various secretarial positions and retired from Grant Hospital, Columbus as the secretary for the hospital administrator. During her employment at Grant, she received the Outstanding Grant Hospital Employee Award in 1981. Her work ethic, professionalism and people skills were always admired and appreciated. Following retirement, Pat and Alfred moved to Springfield where they made many friends as members of Covenant Presbyterian Church and United Senior Services. Family was always paramount in Pat's life, but sewing, gardening, traveling, reading and ballroom dancing were her hobbies. She will continue to dance in our memories, especially as we recall her kindness to all, her lifelong interest in learning, her beautiful smile, her lovely English accent and her calm, but strong spirit. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Stephens and husband, Philip; her son, Christopher Kealey; her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Elizabeth Seago of Canada; five treasured grandchildren, Ian, Colleen, Wendy, Jeremy and Jessica and spouses; ten great grandchildren whom she adored and several nieces and nephews in Canada and England. Patricia was pre-deceased by her mother and father of England; and her sister, Jill Deger of Canada. Pat's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors and staff of both Oakwood Village and Hearth and Home at Harding, the staff of Ohio's Hospice and many dear friends. Due to the current Ohio health guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Ohio's Hospice. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020