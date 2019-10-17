Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia KECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia KECK


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia KECK Obituary
KECK (Reid), Patricia Jane Digman "Pat" A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia "Pat" Jane (Reid) Digman Keck, 77, of Dayton, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019, with Fr. Edward Keck as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark. Pat, a parishioner of Incarnation Catholic Church, Dayton, died at the Lincoln Park Manor of Dayton on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on October 1, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Martha (Strosnider) Reid. Survived by her husband William Keck; sons, Sean (Sue) Digman and Ryan Digman; grandchildren, Emma and Reid Digman; brother, Lawrence (Becky) Reid; nieces and nephews; husband's children, Jennifer (Leo) Rihn, Jill (Scott) Corbett, and Julie Keck; extended grandchildren, Ashley and Leo Rihn, Kyle, Madison, Josh, and Jacob Corbett; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and families. Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M., and from 9-10 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019. The family requests that memorials in Pat's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation; Blessed Sacrament Centennial Building Fund; or a . www.reedegan.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now