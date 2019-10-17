|
KECK (Reid), Patricia Jane Digman "Pat" A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia "Pat" Jane (Reid) Digman Keck, 77, of Dayton, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019, with Fr. Edward Keck as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark. Pat, a parishioner of Incarnation Catholic Church, Dayton, died at the Lincoln Park Manor of Dayton on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on October 1, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Martha (Strosnider) Reid. Survived by her husband William Keck; sons, Sean (Sue) Digman and Ryan Digman; grandchildren, Emma and Reid Digman; brother, Lawrence (Becky) Reid; nieces and nephews; husband's children, Jennifer (Leo) Rihn, Jill (Scott) Corbett, and Julie Keck; extended grandchildren, Ashley and Leo Rihn, Kyle, Madison, Josh, and Jacob Corbett; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and families. Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M., and from 9-10 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019. The family requests that memorials in Pat's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation; Blessed Sacrament Centennial Building Fund; or a . www.reedegan.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019