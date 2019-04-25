KLEES (Springer), Patricia Louise 79, of Dayton passed away on April 22nd after a short illness. She was married to her beloved husband Kenny Klees for 61 years. Pat was mother to Kathy Klees Clarendon (Chris) of Tiverton RI, and Paul Douglas Klees (Krista) of Aspen CO, and grandmother to Matthew and Emmett Clarendon. She is survived by her siblings Shirley Satterfield, Pam Wright and Bob Springer as well as her nieces and nephews. Pat and Kenny along with sister in-law Betty Moore ran the Carillon Cafeteria for decades. Pat's kindness and generosity inspired hundreds of friends and colleagues. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family is extremely grateful to Keitha Bolender and her team for the exemplary care they provided for the last two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A celebration of Pat's life will be held this summer. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary