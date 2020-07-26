1/
Patricia KOHL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOHL, Patricia A. Patricia A. Kohl, age 83, of Springfield, passed away on July 21, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1936. Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Frank, Kathy (Mark) Sanders and Karen Saum; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy W. Kohl in 2013. A private family memorial service will be held for Patricia. The service will be live-streamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 30. She will be inurned next to her husband at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home in lieu of flowers. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Sanders
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved