Patricia KOHL

KOHL, Patricia A. Patricia A. Kohl, age 83, of Springfield, passed away on July 21, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1936. Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Frank, Kathy (Mark) Sanders and Karen Saum; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy W. Kohl in 2013. A private family memorial service will be held for Patricia. The service will be live-streamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 30. She will be inurned next to her husband at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home in lieu of flowers. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
.