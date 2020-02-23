|
|
KUNTZ (Ewing), Patricia aka Patty or Grammy Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Brookdale of Oakwood. Our mother was blessed with 98 years of Love and Family and she will be forever missed. Mom was a life long Dayton resident who attended Julienne High School and the College of Mount St. Joseph with her sister Dottie Sherman. She valued her education and passed that spark on to her four children. Mom cherished her rich family history, much of it with roots in Lancaster, Ohio. She loved books, gardening, birds and butterflies. She enjoyed ski trips to Otsego Ski Club in Gaylord, Michigan, trips to Cape Cod, family vacations to Avalon, New Jersey and their beach front condo on Singer Island. Mom loved their "Supper Club" and highly valued all of her great friendships. She made the very best tomato aspic, had a great sense of humor and a strong sense of family. She was looking forward to being reunited with Marty. Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband, Martin Kuntz and her brother Thomas Ewing. Those who are left to cherish her memory are her sister, Dot Sullivan, children, MaryPat Marques (John), Marty Kuntz (Rose), Dottie Sullivan (Chick) and George Kuntz (Carol). Her beloved grandchildren, great grand-children as well as many nieces and nephews. Our family wishes to thank Brookdale of Oakwood, who gave Mom great care, and Dr. Kurt Fleagle who enabled Mom to reach 98. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry's Chapel at Calvary Cemetery on March 7th at 11:00 am, followed by a reception at Dayton Country Club. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to or the Dayton Foundation in memory of Patricia Kuntz. We will never forget you, Mom! Condolence may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020