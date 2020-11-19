1/1
Patricia LAMANCE-OAKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMANCE-OAKS,

Patricia S. "Pat"

Age 78, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A private family service will be held at Dayton Memorial Park on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at roughly 10:30am, with

a livestream available at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel. If desired, friends andfamily may make memorial contributions to Matthew 25: Ministries, and Samaritan's Purse. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Grandview Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided Pat. For full obituary and livestream link please visit www.Routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved