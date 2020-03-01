|
LARSON, Patricia L. Age 85, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Otto Larson, 3 children, Pamela (Michael) Chamberlain, Krista Nutt, Todd Larson; sister, Linda Muse; brother; Gerald Roach. Pat was the loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was a long time member of Ft. McKinley United Methodist Church and loved being a part of the United Methodist Women's Group. A 1952 graduate of Fairview High School, she was a member of the Alumni Group. Don and Pat resided at Brookhaven Retirement Community. Pat was a loyal, dear friend of many and will be truly missed by all of her friends and family. Cremation Rites were Accorded and no Memorial Service is planned per her wishes. In Lieu of flowers, donations to The Tenth Life Cat Shelter (a No-Kill Facility) would be appreciated, thetenthlife.org Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020