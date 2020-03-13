|
|
LEWANDOWSKI, Patricia Marie Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend was called to be with God on March 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard M Lewandowski, father and mother, Charles and Dorothy Gannon as well as her brothers, James D. Gannon and Thomas M. Gannon Sr. She is survived by her three loving children, Lisa Lewandowski, Michael (Jennifer) Lewandowski and Mark (Chasidy) Lewandowski. Five-grandchildren: Quinten (Jessica) Lewandowski, Sydney Lewandowski, Matthew Lewandowski, Lauren Lewandowski and Ethan Lewandowski. As well as her two sisters: Juanita Burcham and Kathleen Coffman and one brother, Joseph (Kim) Gannon. Also, four step grandchildren: Cameron, Blake, Abbigail and Ian Barnett. Additionally, she had three special life-long friends: survived by Nancy (Bill) Weston, Phyllis (Roger) James and preceded in death by Judy (Dale) Boise. She was also a beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews. Patricia graduated from St Joseph's Commercial High School in 1962. She retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 2003, after 40 years of Federal Civil Service. Her passions were traveling, celebrating special occasions and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew her. The family will receive friends on Monday March 16, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home Located at 119 E Main St. Fairborn, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N Maple Ave., Fairborn, Ohio 45324 followed by a procession to Calvary Cemetery for a graveside ceremony. Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020