Patricia LINCOLN

LINCOLN, Patricia A. "Patty" Age 83, of Brookville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, after battling congestive heart failure. She was born, October 27th, 1936, to the late Harold and Olive "Mae" Custer in Preble County, Ohio. She was a 1955 graduate of Arcanum High School. Patty married Abraham Lincoln on July 12th, 1955. Preceded in death by a sister Nancy Balsbaugh, and a brother Michael Custer. Survived by husband Abraham Lincoln, 4 daughters Angela (Gary) Dasner, Melinda Napoletano, Becky (Margaret Correale) Lincoln, Melissa Gilliland, son Chris (Rita) Lincoln, 5 grandchildren Brittney and Justin Lincoln, Alex Dasner, Noah Napoletano, Audrey Gilliland, and a brother Sonny (Eva) Custer. She worked and retired from Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Patty enjoyed crocheting, family reunions, cooking and visits with her mother. Patty never met a stranger and loved to tell jokes. She particularly enjoyed beating the pants off anyone in card and board games. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Hospice for their professional demeanor, kindness and compassion. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Patty's wish was for her friends to have a party and celebrate her life. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
