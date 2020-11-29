

LUCAS, Patricia F. "Patty" 1943-2020





A beautiful soul peacefully departed this world on Friday, November 20, 2020. She is survived by her lovinghusband, John and partner for 44 years, along with twochildren, Sheri Liebling and Terri Cannon both of Cincinnati. Also three stepsons and loving granddaughter, Tamara, and many nieces and nephews.Patty served 39 amazing years in mortgage lending industry. Covering many facets of the business. Her presence along with her smile lit up the whole room. Always a caring heart andlistening ear. People were comfortable in confiding in her.Her green-thumb kept her busy in her garden in the spring and summer. In the fall and winter she kept her mind sharp with puzzles and hands busy with crafts and crocheting. She had a passion for bargain shopping and she loved traveling to exotic places where the sun and sand were her best friends. She took great pride in her appearance - Always on point.Patricia possessed many talents and passions. The world will miss your presence and her family will continue to celebrate her loving memory, life, and legacy. We love you Patricia and Heaven has another loving angel to add to it's legions.The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals and Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton.