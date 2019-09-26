Home

LYKE, Patricia Gail Age 72, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was born December 1, 1946 in Trout, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Claude and Mary Ethel (Dougan) Francis. Patricia worked as a nurse before retiring. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Lyke; daughter, Michelle (husband, Robert) Mezera; a son, Wayne (wife, Jennifer) Lyke; grandsons, Jason Lyke and Tanner Lyke; and a sister, Shirley Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elaine Harrison and Janet Francis; and a brother, Roy Francis. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday. Entombment will be at the Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 26, 2019
