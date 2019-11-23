Home

Patricia MADER


1939 - 2019
MADER, Patricia Ann 80, formerly of Springfield, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL on November 20th. She was born on October 9th, 1939, the daughter of Fred and Edith (Schneider) Dick. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a licensed practical nurse. Patty is survived by her husband, Richard "Dicky" Mader, by one son and daughter in law, Eric and Tracy Mader of Springfield and two daughters and son in laws; Bridget and Tim DeMattio of Redding, CA and Tresa and Bill Pollock of Santa Barbara, CA. She is survived by siblings Shirley Kimmey, Ronald Dick, Robert Dick and Joyce Mader and preceded in death by five brothers and sisters; June Haskins, Donald Dick, Daisy Hiltibran, Paul "Bud" Dick and Kenneth Dick. She will be missed by all, including her grandchildren Kelly, Bruce, Bryan, Vana, Kaiti, Alex and Antonia and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019
