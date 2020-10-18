MARX, Patricia J. "Pat" Patricia J. ("Pat") Marx passed away peacefully, with her daughters at her side, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Westover Assisted Living Facility in Hamilton, Ohio. She was 91. She was born on August 24, 1929, in Evansville, IN, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Frances (Dubuisson) Crouch. She was educated in the Evansville parochial schools. On November 27, 1952, she married Frank J. Marx and located to Hamilton where she and her husband raised their four children. She was employed for ten wonderful years as a secretary at Badin High School where she made many lifelong friends. She is survived by four children who adored her: Jeffrey A. Marx (Helen Wilcockson) of St. Louis, MO; Dianne F. Marx of Kettering, Ohio; Lynne M. (James F. O'Brien) of Wyoming, OH; and Jennifer A. (James T. Cooper) of Hamilton. She was the perfect grandmother and mawmaw to eight grandchildren: Molly and Ellen O'Brien; Anne and MaryPat Globig; Catherine and John Marx; and Jack and Charlie Cooper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her parents, and her beloved brothers: Edgar, Jack and Donald Crouch and infant sister, Barbara. Entombment will be in St. Stephen's Mausoleum. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, with her dear friend and former "boss," Rev. Gerald Haemmerle, officiating. Masks are required for all who attend and social distancing will be observed. The family regrets that due to the Covid crisis, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Stephen T. Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, St. Peter's in Chains Parish, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 and Community First Employee Assistance, 855 Stahlheber Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A special thank you to Hospice of Cincinnati
for their care and compassion. The family of Pat and Frank Marx are also grateful beyond words to the nurses, aids, staff, cooks, caregivers and employees at Westover Assisted Living. Their skill, dedication and kindness over the years made a profound difference in the lives of our parents.