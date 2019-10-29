|
|
MASCARELLA, Patricia A. "Pat" 83, was born March 19, 1936 in Chicago, IL and went to meet the Lord on October 26, 2019. Her mother died during childbirth, Pat was adopted and raised by her maternal aunt, Gertrude (Halpin) and Madden T McDaniel who preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Thomas J Mascarella on November 9, 1957 in Shreveport, LA. They enjoyed nearly 62 fun filled, loving years together as an example of love, respect, manners and responsibility to their sons and grandchildren. A consummate military spouse, mother and homemaker, Pat was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, decorating her home for the holidays and was an excellent cook, enjoying preparing meals for her family. Pat had an unwavering faith in God, she was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church for over 42 years. There she was a member of the adult choir for over 30 years. Her volunteer efforts included, Cub Scout Den Mother, Wright-Patterson AFB Skylark singing group, Wright-Patterson AFB Thrift Shop, the Park Hills High School Viking Guard Parents Organization and class mom for her grandchildren. In addition to her faithful husband Thomas, she is survived by her three sons and their spouses; Stephen (Cindy) of Troy, OH, Kevin of Fairborn, OH, Richard (Michelle) of Lakeland, FL; 4 loving grandchildren who she loved to brag about, Tiffany (Jimmie) Zimmerman, Sarah (Matt) Weaver, Samantha and Thomas Patrick Mascarella and 3 great-grandchildren plus one on the way. She leaves behind many family members and friends in Baton Rouge, LA, Texas, Mississippi, Columbus, OH, Alabama, North Carolina and throughout the area. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple St, Fairborn. Burial will follow at the Dayton National VA Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. The family will greet friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m. on October 30, 2019 at Burcham Tobais Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St, Fairborn, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the or Kindred Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Drive, Suite 350, Dayton, OH 45459 in Patricia's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019