Patricia MASTBAUM
MASTBAUM, Patricia A. "Pat"

Patricia A. Mastbaum "Pat", age 91 of Centerville, was reunited with her beloved husband of 71 years, Joe on November 3, 2020, just 19 days after his passing. She was born on January 19, 1929, in Waterloo, IN, to the late Motts and Edith (Glessner) Durst. In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Linton.

She is survived by her son, John (Libby) Mastbaum; grandchildren, Melissa (Joseph) Newlin, Tracy (Glen) Browser, Sarah (Ryan) Donaldson and Holly Fissel; great-grandchildren, Johnathan (Jade), Dylan, Joshua and Deven Bowser, Reagan and Preston Newlin, Reece and Addison Donaldson, Isaac and Anna Fissel; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Pat was the first female president of Kettering Holiday at Home in 1978 and was awarded Volunteer of the Year in

Kettering in 1990. Pat was heavily involved with the Kettering Sister City Community and was chairwoman in 1986 and 1997-98. Through Sister City, she traveled twice with 19 students to Steyr, Austria. She volunteered with Dayton TWIGS through Dayton Childrens Hospital.

Family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity, in Pat's memory.

To share a memory of Pat or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020.
