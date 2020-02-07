|
MATTHEWS (Bray), Patricia Marlene Born April 22, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to Anderson and Naomi Queen Bray, received her wings February 1, 2020. A thoughtful teacher, Patricia mentored and guided thousands of students throughout her many years of service. A member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church since 1971. Preceded in death by husband, William Matthews; sister, Delphina Briscoe; son-in-law, Allen Evans; sister-in-law, Andrea Bray; grandson, Joshua Few. Many will cherish Patricia's memories: children, Donald (Dawn) Dickinson, Desiree (Nathan) Anderson, Jenifer Allen, Patricia Evans, William Butch Matthews; siblings, Jacqueline Grant, Anderson Bray, Diana (Wilbert) Peagler; brother-in-law, Willie Briscoe; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends; special friends, Sherrie and Aisha Richardson (goddaughter), Linda Cole, Pauline King. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, February 8, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Dayton Fdn. Beta Eta Omega Community Contribution Fund #7103, 40 N. Main Street, Ste. 500, Dayton, OH 45423.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020