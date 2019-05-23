McKENNEY, Patricia Ann Age 79 of Hamilton, left this world to be reunited with her parents on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Patricia was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 15, 1939 to Earl Trauthwein and Evelyn (Cox) Trauthwein. Patricia is survived by her children, Tamara Owens, Tim McKenney, Della Young, Jeff (Cherie) McKenney; her grandchildren, Tony (Jessica) Owens, Chris (Treva) Owens, Mike McKenney, Elizabeth (Kennedy) Ohaegbu, Donnie Young, Austin McKenney, Carlie Young, and Callie McKenney; her great grandchildren, Caleb Owens, Connor Owens, Christian Owens, Jude Owens, Caden Owens, Sadie Owens, Aiden Ohaegbu, Callan Ohaegbu, Ashton Tucker, Briella Dennis; her siblings, Tom (Ernie Rock)Trauthwein, Steve (Linda)Trauthwein, Dave Trauthwein, Pete (Billie)Trauthwein, Melanie (John) Barnickle; and a very special friend, Carol Wilke. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her sister in law Mary Trauthwein; and her son in law Donald Young. Even though her mortal life has ended, she will live on in the memories she made with us. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Fr. Larry Tharp of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Celebrant. Burial will follow at St Stephen's Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary