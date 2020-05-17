|
|
McNABB, Patricia Ann Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Springhills of Middletown where she had resided since September of 2019. She was born December 4, 1933 in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was employed as the receptionist for Anesthesiologists Associates of Middletown for 25 years retiring in 1992. Patricia was a member of Eastern Star, Fraternal Order of Eagles 528 and D.A.V. Chapter 131. Preceding her in death were her parents, Daymon F. and Treva M. (Deep) Sullivan; her husband, William McNabb in 2018; one daughter, Karen Allen; and one brother, Thomas Sullivan. She is survived by two children, Stephen R. (Paula) Oaks and Cathy S. Hughes; four grandchildren, Brady (Sarah) Oaks, Erich (Kari) Oaks, Cara (Chris) Sorrell, and Christopher (Taylor) Allen; and five great grandchildren, Landon, Delanie, Kade, Knox and Josie. Services will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Niche Front, Crematory Garden at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown with her Grandson Christopher Allen officiating. Inurnment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020