Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McNutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McNutt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia McNutt Obituary
MCNUTT, Patricia Kimble Age 67 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born February 25, 1952 in Dayton, Oh the daughter of late Al and Jane Kimble. Patricia is survived by her husband of 44 years, Nevin; children, Jeff McNutt, Ashley McNutt, Stefanie McNutt and Eric (Malinda) McNutt; grandchildren, Christa Hawk and Jacob Johnson; siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Kimble and Donna (Jeff) Leo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will f ollow at 3 p.m. Private family interment at a later date at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now