MCNUTT, Patricia Kimble Age 67 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born February 25, 1952 in Dayton, Oh the daughter of late Al and Jane Kimble. Patricia is survived by her husband of 44 years, Nevin; children, Jeff McNutt, Ashley McNutt, Stefanie McNutt and Eric (Malinda) McNutt; grandchildren, Christa Hawk and Jacob Johnson; siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Kimble and Donna (Jeff) Leo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will f ollow at 3 p.m. Private family interment at a later date at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019