Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
Patricia MEYER
MEYER, Patricia C. Age 76, of Celina died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. She was born August 26, 1942 in Dayton to the late Orville & Doris (Kurp) Waldron. She is survived by a daughter Terry & Mazdor Castillo of Pleasanton, CA; a son John & Kay Meyer of Kettering; a granddaughter Alison Perry of Kettering; great grandchildren, Serena and Nevaeh; and a brother Ronald & Terri Waldron of Huber Heights. No Services are being planned. Arrangements are being handled by the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
