MICHEL, Patricia Marie Patricia Marie Michel, age 71, was born December 14, 1948, to Urban and Janet (Karl) Michel. The second of 13 children, Patty's disabilities did not keep her from living a happy and full life. At home, she was just "one of the kids." She made her First Communion, rode a three-wheeled bicycle, drew in countless notebooks while sitting at the kitchen table, and played with her doll babies. She took no grief from her eight brothers and cast a watchful eye over the boys her sisters brought home. Patty had a sharp memory and remembered names of people long after they'd crossed her path. She shrieked with joy when any of her nieces or nephews came for a visit, whether she'd seen them the day before or not for several months. As an adult, Patty enjoyed trips to Georgia, Tennessee, and Lake Cumberland, where she once got to drive a pontoon boat. Patty was preceded in death by her loving mother, and her brothers Bobby and Jim. She is survived by her father Urban, and siblings, Bill (Julie) Michel, Kathy (Jon) Christner, Jerry (Carol) Michel, Mary Lou (Dana) Schwieterman, John (Caroline) Michel, Ted (Belinda) Michel, Jenny (Guy) Spidel, Paul (Lynn) Michel, Molly (Garry) Brunk, and Chris (Brenda) Michel. Also surviving are more than 30 nieces and nephews and more than 55 great-nieces and nephews, special friend Tami Mutzner. For that past eight years, Patty's home was Englewood Health and Nursing Center where she had many special friends and loved those who cared for her. Patty's family would also like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their gentle and accommodating care. A walk through visitation will be at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, Ohio, Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church 5401 North Main Street, Dayton with Fr. Timothy Knepper C.PP.S., celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of Patty's family. Contributions in memory of Patty may be made to: United Rehabilitation Services (www.ursdayton.org
). Due to COVID-19, her family asks that you please maintain social distancing and please wear a mask. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com
.