|
|
MINNEMAN, Patricia A. "Pat" Age 87, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in Dayton surrounded by her family. She was born on August 14, 1932 in Cincinnati to the late Ralph and Margaret Milton. Pat was an avid golfer and long-time member of Miami Valley Golf Club. She was also a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Pat took great pride in being involved with the ongoing legacy of the family businesses, Minco Tool and Mold, Inc. and All Service Plastic Molding, Inc. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters with her husband and family in Sarasota, Florida. During the summer months, she loved spending time at Indian Lake and Grand Lake St. Mary's. Pat is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" D. and her granddaughter Sarah Beach. She is survived by her loving children Margaret (James) Beach of Beavercreek, Amanda (Charles) Birtle of Tipp City and Joe (Michelle) Minneman of Tipp City; beloved grandchildren Jennifer (Derek) Alexander, Dan (Carrie) Beach, Stephanie (Dustin) Lancaster, Katie Beach, Nick, Jake and Noah Minneman; great-grandchildren Anna and Lucy Beach, Harper and Camden Alexander, Liam Lancaster and step great-granddaughter, Ezra Alexander. Due to the current situation with the Covid-19; services will be privately held at a later date. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Pat's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Louis Heckman, MD, Lincoln Park Manor, and Ohio's for their compassionate care of her. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's in Pat's memory. Arrangements entrusted by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com "Peace be with you Pat."
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020