MOBLEY, Patricia G. Age 81 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 28, 1938, the daughter of David and Shirley (List) Laney. On January 19, 1985, in Middletown she married Carl Mobley and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1998. Mrs. Mobley worked as a cashier for Speedway on the corner of Pleasant and Symmes Rd. She was a member of the Lindenwald Baptist Church on Symmes Rd. Survivors include two children, Nicole (Rodney) Hiler of Hamilton, Ohio and Michelle (Kevin) Welch of Brookville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Rodney Jr., Jeremy, Justin, Cameron, Brady, Kaden, Laney, and Daysha; three sisters, Phyllis Brown, Nanci Carr, and Sherri Withrow. Besides her husband, Carl, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Sturgill. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11:30am Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com