MORROW, Patricia A. "Patty" Age 61, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov., 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Ruth Morrow and two sisters, Vickey and Barbara Morrow. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gregory Schwarzman; daughters, Jennifer Schwarzman and Angela (Christopher) Caupp; 6 sisters; 1 brother and grandchildren, Madison, Abigail, Savannah, Isabella, Brooklyn, Brittany and twins on the way. Patty loved her family, especially her grandbabies and was an amazing cook. She will be truly missed by anyone lucky enough to have known her and her contagious laugh will never be forgotten. Funeral service will take place at 3pm on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420. Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019