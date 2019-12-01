Home

Patricia (Shroder) MUDD

MUDD (Shroder), Patricia Ann Age 91, died peacefully on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. She was at her home in Miamisburg, surrounded by her family. Also at her side was a longtime special friend, Don Rostron. Patricia was the daughter of Cecilia and Walter Shroder, both of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Edwin Mudd, Jr. and her son Lloyd III. Survived by daughters Marilyn (Bob) Jancerak, Kathy (Doug) Maggied, Patti (Terry) Barkalow and Maureen Fahrenholz, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6 at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Father Angelo Anthony officiating. Private inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
