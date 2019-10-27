Home

Patricia Musick Obituary
MUSICK, Patricia Lynn "Pat" Age 76, born July 9, 1943, passed away at Cypress Pointe, Englewood, Ohio on October 21, 2019. Pat is survived by her three sons and their families; son, Alan (Julie) Bogard, grandsons, Alex and Greg; son, Mike (Del) Bogard, granddaughters, Hannah (Phil), and Carly and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren; granddaughters, Kayla (who was her special caregiver), Joy and Madison; son, Tony (Amy) Bogard and grandchildren, Jack and Madeleine. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly; niece, Pam; nephews, Rick and Doug and their families. Pat married 2 amazing men. The first was the father of her three boys, Alan Bogard. The second was her reunited love, Larry Musick. She had several careers, Hairdresser, Rep for Airpax Aviation, and raising three incredible men, but by far her favorite was the Lawn Service she ran with Larry and being his (gofer) business partner. Pat enjoyed golfing, getting her hair and nails done and shopping on QVC. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. The family will hold a Memorial Service for Pat at 6:00 pm, Monday, October 28 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
