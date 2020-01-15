Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
435 E National Rd
Vandalia, OH
View Map
Patricia NEFF


1931 - 2020
NEFF, Patricia Age 89, passed away January 11, 2020 in Dayton. She was born on January 6, 1931 to the late Louis and Anna Raterman. She was the youngest of 14 children born and raised in Ft. Loramie, OH. She attended UD and majored in Nursing. She had 8 children, 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and they were her everything. Patricia is preceded in death by husband Alvin G in 2001 and granddaughter Megan Patricia. Patricia enjoyed her Tuesday Bunko with friends and Bridge Club. She is survived by her loving children Don (Maureen), Jane (Joseph), Julie (Nick), Michael, Kathleen (Frank), David (Julie), Tom (Annette) and Carolyn (Dan); grandchildren Kelli, Christopher, Daniel, Ryan, John, Jesse, Jonah, Aaron, Andy, Kristi, Katie, Adam, Benjamin, Brittney, Ashlie, Katie, Courtney, Abby, Maddie, Doug, Michael and Nate. SHE REALLY WAS PERFECT! A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9am Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 435 E National Rd. Vandalia OH 45377. Interment held at Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 4-8PM Friday January 17, 2020 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or Vandalia Butler Foundation in Patricia's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
