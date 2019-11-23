|
NORVELL, Patricia G. "Pat" Age 78 of New Lebanon, went to Heaven on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 1, 1941 to her parents Dale & Gay (Elliott) Shearer who have preceded her in death along with her husband, Virgil "Sam" Norvell, Jr. Pat is survived by her 4 children, Bill Norvell, Virgil (Jenny) Norvell, Mark (Valerie) Norvell, and Wendy (John) Muncy; 6 grandchildren; her church family, Sunday School class, friends, and neighbors on Emerson; and her lifelong friend, Jude Evans. Pat was saved in 1967 and was a longtime member of Union Road Pentecostal Church. She graduated from Wright State University Cum Laude and taught at Union Pentecostal School for 28 years, and Germantown Christian for 5 years. Pat also taught Sunday School for 50 plus years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24th from 3-6 PM at Union Road Pentecostal Church, 1101 N. Union Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45417. Funeral service will begin at10:00 AM also at the church on Monday, Nov. 25th, 2019. Brother Clifford Hurst officiating. Interment will follow at Preble Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Germantown Christian School or in memory of Pat. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019