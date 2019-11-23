Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Union Road Pentecostal Church
1101 N. Union Rd.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Road Pentecostal Church
1101 N. Union Rd.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia NORVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia NORVELL


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia NORVELL Obituary
NORVELL, Patricia G. "Pat" Age 78 of New Lebanon, went to Heaven on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 1, 1941 to her parents Dale & Gay (Elliott) Shearer who have preceded her in death along with her husband, Virgil "Sam" Norvell, Jr. Pat is survived by her 4 children, Bill Norvell, Virgil (Jenny) Norvell, Mark (Valerie) Norvell, and Wendy (John) Muncy; 6 grandchildren; her church family, Sunday School class, friends, and neighbors on Emerson; and her lifelong friend, Jude Evans. Pat was saved in 1967 and was a longtime member of Union Road Pentecostal Church. She graduated from Wright State University Cum Laude and taught at Union Pentecostal School for 28 years, and Germantown Christian for 5 years. Pat also taught Sunday School for 50 plus years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24th from 3-6 PM at Union Road Pentecostal Church, 1101 N. Union Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45417. Funeral service will begin at10:00 AM also at the church on Monday, Nov. 25th, 2019. Brother Clifford Hurst officiating. Interment will follow at Preble Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Germantown Christian School or in memory of Pat. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -