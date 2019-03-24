O'BRIEN, Patricia E, "Patty" 71, of South Padre Island, Texas, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2019. She was born in Springfield, on April 15, 1947, to William & Irene (Humphrey) O'Brien. Patty graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1966, and the Clark State School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She retired from Springfield Mercy Hospital after a long nursing career that started as an aide in high school. Patty enjoyed walking on the beach, practicing yoga, reading, crossword puzzles and playing dominoes with a great group of ladies in Texas,. She is survived by three children, Harold (Sheila) Hairston, Elida, Richard Hairston and Nicole Hairston, Springfield. Five grandsons, Jamaal, Darius, Noah, Jalen and Demetri. Siblings Richard (Jenny) O'Brien, Mary O'Brien, Cindy (Mark) Beckdahl and Irene Bryan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray Rybek, and sister Christine Pohlman. A memorial mass will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 225 E. High Street, Springfield. Visitation in the church narthex one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central High School, 1200 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary