ONEY, Judge Patricia Age 77, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born on May 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Katherine and Herbert Shanes. Beloved wife to Dr. Rodney Oney for 50 years. Loving mother to Patrick (Jamie) Oney. Cherished grandmother to Lucas, Colin, and Dylan Oney. Loving sister to Robert Shanes. Judge Oney began practicing law in 1975. In 1993, she became Butler County Area I Court Judge. In 1999, she became Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge: where she proudly served before retiring. Judge Oney was known for her fairness, determination, sense of humor, and overall fearlessness. She enjoyed spending time with her family on her farm near Oxford, Ohio, and she will be remembered by many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the World Wildlife Fund, support.worldwildlife.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2020