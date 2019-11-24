Home

PATER, Patricia Ann 81, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born in Hamilton to Edward and Marie (Stemphley) Pater. Patricia is survived by her loving daughter Cheryl Cornette-Arnorld and son Greg Cornette, Brothers Jerry Pater, Joe (Janet) Pater, four Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren. She retired from Fischer Body. She was preceded in death by daughter Susan (Dudi) Collins and Granddaughter Keana Dickson. At her request, there will be no memorial service and she will be cremated. The family would like to express their gratitude to for their loving care and support. Memorials can be made to . Condolences can be made at info.cremationcincinnati.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2019
