PENDERGRASS, Patricia Lou Born March 6, 1944, the daughter of Homer and Phiona Turner, Pat passed away April 16, 2020 at the age of 76. She graduated from Mariemont High School in 1962, then attended David Lipscomb College where Pat was president of the press club and Spanish club, editor of the school newspaper and active in school plays. Following graduation, she taught at Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama. After two years she returned to Ohio to teach at Milford High School. Pat and Bob were married in June of 1969 when she began to teach middle school in Middletown. In 1971 she stopped teaching to become a stay at home mother until her children entered school. Then she returned to the other work she loved and for eighteen years Pat taught French and Spanish at Lockland High. A favorite with students, she was affectionately called "Mrs. P". During those years she continued her studies at the University of Cincinnati and was awarded a Master's Degree in French and Spanish literature in 1990. Through all the years Pat was dedicated to her family, loving her husband, daughter, and son whole heartedly, supporting their interestsband, orchestra, or the Fairfield Historical Society. Over fifty years she was an active member of the Laurel Avenue Church of Christ. Pat is survived by her husband, Bob, son Chad (Taylor) Pendergrass and their five children, Carter Pendergrass, Gracie Pendergrass, Mariah, Abby, and Luke; son-in-law, Kevin O'Leary, grandchildren Allie and Ryan O'Leary and great granddaughter Taylor Lynn Sorrell; her brother Larry Turner, nephew Justin Turner and niece Jennifer (Eric) McKibben; brother-in-law Ferris Pendergrass, niece Sandy (Mike) Collins and family; nephew Keith (Teresa) Pendergrass and family. Pat is also survived by her stepmother Kathy Turner as well as beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and her best friend Doris Nell. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her precious daughter, Tammy Lynn O'Leary and her precious daughter-in-law Natalie Kolibob Pendergrass. How do we say goodbye to an angel? A kind and loving woman who brought light to all the lives she touched. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to the Laurel Avenue Church of Christ. A private family graveside burial service for Pat will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at a later date when all may be able to gather together. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2020