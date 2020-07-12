1/1
Patricia PENDLETON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENDLETON, Patricia Louise "Pattie" Patricia "Pattie" Louise Pendleton, 85, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Westerville, Ohio. She was born on July 4, 1935, to the late, Cyril and Dorothy Pavelka in Springfield, Ohio, and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Pattie was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Alan Pendleton; granddaughter, Melissa Ann; and William Stickley. She is survived by her children, Linda Sue, Eric Dean, Julie Ann and Brent Alan; brothers, Cyril (Sandy) and Michael (Joyce); sister-in-law, Lois; grandchildren, Arica Raedeane, Jordan Winston, Lauren Savanna-Deane, Jeffrey Dean and Jenna Marie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pattie was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio. As an animal lover, especially her horses, Pattie loved her life on the farm, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was a member of the United States Trotting Association, Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association and Sulky Sweeties. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Alzheimer's Association. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved