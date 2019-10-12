|
|
PFLUM, Patricia J. "Pat" Age 69 went home to be with Jesus and her beloved parents on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. Pat will be able to walk the streets of gold something she wasn't able to do on earth Patricia was born on July 14, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Harry and Martha (Smith) Pflum. Pat and her parents moved to Fairfield, Ohio in 1957. She graduated from Fairfield High school in 1969 and attended Miami Hamilton Branch campus. Pat received her B.S. in Rehabilitation Education in 1979, and her M.S. in Mental Health in 1981, both from Wright State University. Ms. Pflum was a licensed social worker from 1988-2004. She worked as a part time contractor for developmentally disabled adults from 1982-2002. Pat was a lifetime member of the National Association of the Physically Handicapped Inc. She enjoyed going to church. Ms. Pflum loved to praise and worship the King of Kings; even through she had physical limitations, Pat was always willing to help others. She loved to travel especially going on cruises. Patricia was able to live a fulfilled life. She is survived by, cousins, and special friends that she called "Sis" Mary (Ron) Kerns and Kim Fields. We would like to express special thanks to the home caregivers; supervisor, Lillie as well as the nurses and staff of Mercy Hospital floor 3A. The family wants to express their gratitude to Father Larry Tharp for the many years of ministry to Pat. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm Monday at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Pastor Darrell McCoy officiating, followed by entombment in St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1-2:00pm Monday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019