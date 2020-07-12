Patricia PIGUET

PIGUET, Patricia, L. Patricia, L. Piguet, 79, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Paul and Daisy Piguet; sister, Janet Coyle; and husband, Anthony Zummo. She is survived by her loving companion, Bill Kussman; children, Todd Wright and Scott (Julie) Wright; step children, Leisa (Brian) Malthouse and Mark (Val) Zummo; brother, Glen Piguet; sister, Paula (Chuck) Sullivan; grandchildren, Colt, Jacob and Ashley Wright, Morgan, Brittain and Conner Malthouse and Maija (Zac Petit) Zummo, David (Gonca) Zummo; and numerous friends she loved dearly. Tish was someone you could not forget. She was beautiful, vivacious, and full of life. Her smile was infectious and drew people in everywhere she went. She took every opportunity to live life to the fullest and enjoy every moment. She loved to travel, play golf, hang out with the girls, and laugh. She was a woman of grace and class and even at the end she was her spunky self. She left this world exactly as she wanted. She was brave, kind, dignified and still beautiful. She did it her way. Tish requested to be cremated and the family will follow her request. In place of a traditional service, a Celebration of Life will be held on her 80th birthday, August 12, 2020 (Details TBA). In lieu of flowers, Tish asked that donations be made to UC Health Foundation, care of Barrett Cancer Center @ 3200 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45429, for research to help others affected by her disease. Donations can also be made to Hospice of Dayton
in appreciation of the wonderful care she and the family received. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com
