1/1
Patricia PRIEST
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRIEST, Patricia Lynn

Age 62, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Middletown when she was 18 years old. She graduated from Columbus West High School in 1976. She was a big football fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. She enjoyed all rock

music, having a good time, and watching her grandson play sports. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jack and Jeanine (Bennett) Vrugitz. She is survived by two children, Jesse Marcum (Amber Montgomery), and Amanda Priest; one grandson, Karson Marcum; two granddaughters, Keely Montgomery and Chrisda Cantwell; one brother, Howie Vrugitz (Lisa Stang); one sister, Ann Hines; B.F.F., Gwen Taylor; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved