Patricia RAPP
1933 - 2020
RAPP (Tumblin), Patricia

87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2020. Raised in Coshocton, OH, she graduated from Otterbein College where she met her husband Don. Pat was a classroom and music teacher in the Dayton area. Pat and Don moved to Florida in 2006 and spent their last 2 years at Florida Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

She is survived by her children Linda, Tom and Mary Ann, their spouses and 6 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date with arrangements by Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, FL.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
November 13, 2020
The community was so enriched by Pat. I looked forward to her beautiful music and lovely smile at church. Blessings to her wonderful family. I can only imagine the great sadness in your hearts with the loss of both Pat and Don.
Brenda Wilkinson
