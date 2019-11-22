Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
830 Bowen Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia RASI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia RASI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia RASI Obituary
RASI, Patricia Ann (Tricia) Age 74 of Dayton, passed away at on Friday, November 8, 2019. Patricia was born in Dayton Ohio on March 6, 1945 to Dorothy & William Rhea. Tricia had six children, Sons, Tony, Charles, Joseph and Daughters, Charlotte, Dorothy & Amy. She had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews, all that loved her dearly. A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wednesday 12/11/19 at 10 am, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -