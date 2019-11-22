|
|
RASI, Patricia Ann (Tricia) Age 74 of Dayton, passed away at on Friday, November 8, 2019. Patricia was born in Dayton Ohio on March 6, 1945 to Dorothy & William Rhea. Tricia had six children, Sons, Tony, Charles, Joseph and Daughters, Charlotte, Dorothy & Amy. She had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews, all that loved her dearly. A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wednesday 12/11/19 at 10 am, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019